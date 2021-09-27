MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and his dog are reunited Monday morning after the dog went missing along with a stolen vehicle late last week.
Vic, a very friendly 50-pound black lab mix, was inside Lucas Albers’ car when it was stolen in Richfield on Friday.
The car was found abandoned in St. Paul the next day, but Vic was nowhere to be found.
Albers posted on Instagram that Vic was found by a man walking through a St. Paul park.
“He’s in good health and good spirits,” Albers said. “Vic was pretty thirsty and stinky when we got home but he got a bath and is curled up in bed sleeping.”
