MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Pine County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman.
On Monday, the Minnesota BCA issued a missing person alert for Ashley Carlson, whose last known location was east of Hinckley on Sept. 24.READ MORE: Bloomington Police: Arrest Made After Reports Of A Body Being Dragged To Dumpster
“It is unknown what she was last wearing or her direction and means of travel. She does not have her personal belongings with her,” the BCA said in a release.READ MORE: COVID In MN: 43,000+ Vaccine Booster Shots Administered So Far
Carlson is described as 5-foot-9, 217 pounds with brown/auburn hair and hazel eyes.MORE NEWS: Tootsie Pops Ranked As Most Popular Halloween Candy In Minnesota
Anyone who has seen Carlson or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8438.
