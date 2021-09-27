CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Influential Twin Cities arts journalist Pamela Espeland passed away Sunday, according to posts to social media from her colleagues.

According to the Twin Cities Arts Reader, Espeland graduated from Carleton College before working for Free Spirit Publishing, where she wrote, co-authored and edited more than 200 books during her tenure.

(credit: MinnPost)

Her most recent works include her weekly Artscape column for MinnPost. She began writing for MinnPost in 2007 and collaborated with other Twin Cities giants such as the Star Tribune, NPR, and more.

Espeland was also a member of the Jazz Journalists Association where she was known for routinely reporting on the Monterey Jazz Festival.

Espeland is survived by her husband John Whiting, several children and grandchildren.

An obituary or cause of death has been released at this time.