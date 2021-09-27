MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Influential Twin Cities arts journalist Pamela Espeland passed away Sunday, according to posts to social media from her colleagues.

According to the Twin Cities Arts Reader, Espeland graduated from Carleton College before working for Free Spirit Publishing, where she wrote, co-authored and edited more than 200 books during her tenure.

Her most recent works include her weekly Artscape column for MinnPost. She began writing for MinnPost in 2007 and collaborated with other Twin Cities giants such as the Star Tribune, NPR, and more.

Espeland was also a member of the Jazz Journalists Association where she was known for routinely reporting on the Monterey Jazz Festival.

Espeland is survived by her husband John Whiting, several children and grandchildren.

Tanner Curl, Minnpost’s executive director, shared his response to Espeland’s passing over Twitter Monday.

As you can imagine, we're all devastated. We're working on a remembrance that will be a start to recognize the incredible gifts that Pamela brought to MinnPost and to our community. Please hold John, Jonah, and their whole family in your thoughts. — Tanner Curl (@TannerCurl) September 27, 2021

Other groups, readers, and fans of Espeland have also expressed their shock and sadness via Twitter.

We were devastated to learn of the very sudden passing of Pamela Espeland today. She believed in art's power to transform people and communities. It is painful to imagine the world without her. All of us who love the Twin Cities and the arts, owe her so much. @MinnPostArts — TheaterPublicPolicy (@t2p2improv) September 27, 2021

When Covid shutdowns started, Pamela Espeland did a series of columns on what it meant for arts organizations. I was the first person she interviewed. We talked for almost two hours. https://t.co/JkbVuNb9lz — Tane Danger (@TaneDanger) September 27, 2021

I'm really saddened to learn of the passing of Pamela Espeland. She was a credit to what journalism could be and as strong an advocate for the arts as I've ever met. RIP https://t.co/ECxxRqLQRP — Chris Jones (@cimjones) September 27, 2021

Seeing on Facebook that Pamela Espeland @bebopified passed away unexpectedly yesterday. For my money, she was the best arts writer working in the Twin Cities: smart, incisive, a source of thoughtfulness and enthusiasm, clarity and light. Her loss is utterly devastating. — Emily E Hogstad (@song_of_lark) September 27, 2021

An obituary or cause of death has been released at this time.