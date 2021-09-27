MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle and a 5-month-old dog that was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
According to police, the stolen vehicle was reported on Sept. 19 at a Holiday Station at 4540 Centerville Rd. There, a white 2014 Dodge Charger was taken when the driver went inside the store.
Inside the vehicle at the time of the theft was a 5-month-old Pitbull, gray in color.
Both the vehicle and dog may be in the St. Paul area, police said.
Police say they have exhausted leads they believed would help reunite the dog and vehicle with their owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Dale Hager of White Bear police at 651-429-8552.
