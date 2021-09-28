MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say a man has been arrested and a death investigation is underway following reports of someone dragging a body to a dumpster Monday morning.
According to police, at 9:50 a.m. a resident at a Bloomington apartment complex near the 8900 block of Wentworth Avenue called 911, reporting that they saw someone dragging a body to a dumpster. A similar report was made shortly after.
When an officer arrived, they confirmed the location of a deceased female victim, police said. The officer was then alerted to a vehicle leaving the parking lot.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle northbound on Nicollet Avenue, police said, and did not stop when officers attempted to stop him. The pursuit ended at 46th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. The suspect, an adult male, was then taken into custody and to Hennepin Healthcare for medical attention.
A 1-year-old child was also inside the vehicle and is now in protective custody, police said. There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit, police said.
The investigation is active.