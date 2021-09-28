MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 48-year-old construction worker died Tuesday after he was caught in the partial collapse of an excavation trench in Lindstrom.
The Lakes Area Police Department said that the collapse happened around 4:30 p.m. in an area where an apartment building is being constructed. The caller reported that other workers were trying to free the man from the trench.
After first responders helped extricated the man, emergency crews attempted to air lift him to a hospital. However, resuscitation efforts were not successful and he was pronounced dead mid-flight.
The man’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family.
Police and the Minnesota branch of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.