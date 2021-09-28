MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed when he tried to brake suddenly and lost control on a highway in western Wisconsin.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Steven Benner was going west on Interstate 94 near Pleasant Valley when he crashed Saturday morning.
Other drivers found Benner in the roadway. The sheriff’s office said it appears he was attempting an emergency brake to avoid something in the road, which made him lose control.
He was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office. He died at the scene.
Traffic on I-94 was closed for about three hours while authorities investigated.