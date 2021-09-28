MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Plymouth Police Department is seeking help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run of a bicyclist Saturday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rockford Road and Vickburg Lane. Authorities believe the vehicle was heading westbound when they stuck a bicyclist and fled the scene leaving a 19-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim is now in critical condition.
The vehicle is described by police as “a sedan, likely a 2009-2014 Acura TSX or similar vehicle, which is believed to be white, silver or gray in color with possible damage to the frontend and driver’s side windshield.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.
The incident is currently under investigation and little else is known at this time.