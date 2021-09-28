MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — West St. Paul investigators say they’re seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an apparent armed robbery.
Police say the incident happened Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m. An employee had shown up to open up the building, and was confronted by someone who was already in the store with a handgun.
The man demanded money and left with what police described as a “small amount” of cash.
Police say that the suspect was wearing a white ball cap, a blue pullover and brown shoes with white soles. He had glasses on and a black face mask, but a white beard was shown beneath the bottom of the mask.
Anyone with any tips is asked to contact the police department at 651-552-4200.