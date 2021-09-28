CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota State Patrol, School Bus Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is issuing a reminder to motorists after more than 100 stop-arm violations were reported by school bus companies in the first 15 days of school.

According to the patrol, there have been 161 stop-arm violations reported so far, and that’s just from 40 of the state’s 326 public school districts.

The state patrol says drivers must stop 20 feet from a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.

“​​Drive smart by putting the distractions away and expecting buses to stop,” the patrol said.

Cameras on the busses can help law enforcement catch drivers in the act. That’s how a man in Rosemount was caught in 2017 when he just barely missed a girl getting off her bus and crossing the street.

If the road is a divided highway, drivers in opposing traffic don’t have to stop for the buses.