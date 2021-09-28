MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is issuing a reminder to motorists after more than 100 stop-arm violations were reported by school bus companies in the first 15 days of school.
According to the patrol, there have been 161 stop-arm violations reported so far, and that’s just from 40 of the state’s 326 public school districts.
The state patrol says drivers must stop 20 feet from a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.
“Drive smart by putting the distractions away and expecting buses to stop,” the patrol said.
Cameras on the busses can help law enforcement catch drivers in the act. That’s how a man in Rosemount was caught in 2017 when he just barely missed a girl getting off her bus and crossing the street.
If the road is a divided highway, drivers in opposing traffic don’t have to stop for the buses.