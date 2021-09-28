MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers are suing their employers to block an impeding requirement to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk getting fired.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court against government officials and about 20 providers with hospitals and clinics across Minnesota, including the top institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota and Regions Hospital. The lawsuit contends that the lack of alternatives to vaccination infringes upon the religious freedoms and other the constitutional rights of employees.
The group behind the lawsuit includes doctors, nurses and technicians. They are seeking a temporary injunction to bar any terminations or steps to put any unvaccinated health care workers on unpaid leave as the case goes through the courts.
The lawsuit comes after President Joe Biden announced last month federal mandates for vaccinations, including for health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid and those who work for businesses with 100 or more employees.