MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man is dead after his car split in half during a crash in Fridley Monday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Alex Tuerk was speeding south on Highway 65 when he crossed into the northbound lanes at Medtronic Parkway and hit a traffic light just before 10 p.m.
His vehicle was cut in half and struck another vehicle. Tuerk was taken to North Memorial Health, where he later died.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old Minneapolis man, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The road was partially closed for some time as crews cleaned up the crash, but it has since reopened.
