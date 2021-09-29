MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say that the woman reportedly killed by her husband early Tuesday has been identified as 41-year-old Caitlin Aldridge. Police say that charges against her husband are expected later Wednesday.
On Tuesday, police said they arrested the victim’s husband after he called 911 to report he’d killed his wife. The 46-year-old turned himself in at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.
He allegedly called authorities just after 3 a.m., saying he had shot his wife at their home on the 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West.
Officers found Aldridge dead in their home.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive.
This is the city’s 30th homicide of the year.
Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources. You can find St. Paul’s Blueprint for Safety by clicking here.