MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man’s overnight death in north Minneapolis is being investigated as the city has now seen more than 70 homicides.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a shooting on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North. There, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.
Police say the investigation points to the gunfire having originated near the 1100 block of Thomas Avenue North. Evidence is being collected at both locations.
No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online. All tips are anonymous.
Police say this is the 72nd homicide of the year. Minneapolis remains on a record pace for homicides this year. The record of 97 homicides was set back in 1995, when the city was nicknamed “Murderapolis.”