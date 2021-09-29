MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that occurred earlier this month.
Police were dispatched to a fight on the 700 block of Eighth Street South around 1:40 a.m. Sept. 18. In a nearby home, they found a 20-year-old with injuries to his head and face. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Officers arrested another 20-year-old Tuesday “based on information developed through this investigation,” police said. That man is being held at the Stearns County Jail and is expected to be charged this week.
St. Cloud State University said the incident involved two students, one of them a student-athlete. The athlete has been suspended from team activities indefinitely.
“St. Cloud State takes incidents such as these very seriously,” the school said in a statement. “The university has procedures in place to ensure the safety of the members of our community and address issues related to student conduct.”
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.