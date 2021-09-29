MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) — Wednesday is National Coffee Day, and Americans are big coffee drinkers.

Nearly 60% of Americans chose coffee each day, more than any other beverage.

Here are a few places where you can get a free cup of joe:

Starbucks

For one day only, Starbucks is offering free coffee: Customers who bring a â€œclean, empty, reusable cupâ€ into any US location can receive a gratis cup of the chainâ€™s signature Pike Place brewed coffee. But donâ€™t bother bringing in your whole coffee pot because Starbucks is limiting the free fill-ups to 20 fluid ounces, which is about the size of a large mug.

Starbucks recently reinstated a program that lets customers bring in their own mugs, after a temporary COVID-forced pause in 2020.

Dunkinâ€™

On Wednesday, Dunkinâ€™ is giving away one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The promotion is limited to members of its DD Perks loyalty program. Cold brew is excluded.

Restaurant chains have lately been offering freebies exclusively to rewards program members because the perks lure in customers by giving them incentives to choose those brands over competitors. The programs also give restaurant owners access to customersâ€™ purchasing data and ordering habits which help target diners with customized deals.

7-Eleven

Similar to Dunkinâ€™, the convenience store chain is offering a coffee of any size for free with the purchase of a baked good to members of its 7Rewards loyalty program.

——-

Check your favorite coffee shopâ€™s social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Wednesday.

(Â© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)