MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hall of Fame Vikings defensive end and Minnesota’s first African American Supreme Court justice, Alan Page, is now officially verified on Twitter.
In late August, Page said he did not meet Twitter’s “criteria for notability” in order to earn the verified status.
“Not notable!” the 76-year-old Page tweeted at the time. “Hmmm.”
Not notable! Hmmm.! #notnotable @Twitter pic.twitter.com/NcfdzUglEN
— Alan Page (@ACPage_77) August 26, 2021
About a month later, that changed, with Page tweeting on Wednesday “#Boosted” from a now-verified account.
— Alan Page (@ACPage_77) September 30, 2021
The coveted blue checkmark is the latest accolade in Page’s storied and extraordinary life.
After a 15-year NFL career in which he totaled 148.5 sacks, unofficially good enough for eighth all-time, Page earned his law degree, later serving on Minnesota’s highest court for 22 years. He was the first African American to serve as a justice in the state.
He also founded the Page Education Foundation with his late wife Diane, and south Minneapolis’ Justice Page Middle School is named for him.