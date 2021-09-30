Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Follow Riley O’Connor On Facebook
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is off to a warm and humid start, but rain will make its way to the Twin Cities later in the day.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said to expect a summer-like day before the rain arrives, with a high of 81 degrees in the metro and dew points on the higher side.
Showers and potentially isolated storms should arrive in the Twin Cities just in time for the evening commute, but don’t expect anything severe.
Ready for some rain? Today starts off dry and humid. A few late day rumbles will be possible @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/5kMERJTOTH
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) September 30, 2021
“Don’t cancel any plans, it does not look like it’s going to be a washout by any means,” O’Connor said. “But just have the rain gear handy.”
More scattered showers are in the forecast Friday and through the weekend.
The workweek will end with cooler temperatures, though the humidity will stick around. The real cooldown comes this weekend and continues through next week.