MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new pre-professional women’s soccer team coming to Minnesota is seeking a name, and they’ve released a list of potential monikers.
Minnesota will join the USL W League in 2022 with a “women-led and community-owned team.”
Those community owners will be part of the naming process, and the team has narrowed the process down to 16 candidates.
Among the potential names? Minnesota Aurora, Minnesota Suffragettes, Arctic Minnesota and Portage Minnesota.
— Minnesota Women's Soccer (@MnWoso) September 29, 2021
Those looking to invest in the team can do so through WeFunder. For a minimum investment of $100, owners will be able to vote on the team’s name and have a say in “other key decisions.”
There will be two rounds of voting to narrow the list to two to four names that the team will consider.