By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Xcel Energy announced that the Minnesota Cold Weather Rule will be taking effect Friday.

The rule protects residential customers from service disconnection — if the disconnection would affect the customer’s primary heating source — from Oct. 1 through April 30, 2022.

Customers who receive a disconnection notice are advised to immediately contact their utility and set up a payment plan.

“Income-eligible customers who contact Xcel Energy for Cold Weather Rule protection can establish plans to make monthly payments not to exceed 10 percent of household income,” Xcel Energy said in a statement. “Xcel Energy will also provide contact information for local community energy assistance programs.”

More information on the cold weather rule can be found here.