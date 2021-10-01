MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Minnesota schools are reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.
The Minnesota Department of Health says there have been 275 school outbreaks since the end of August. That’s an average of 12 cases per outbreak.
“We had a big increase again this last week with 2,388 reported student cases and 408 staff cases,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Department of Health said the number of COVID-19 cases right now more than doubles what schools saw last fall. An increase was expected with students back in class, but Ehresmann said the numbers are a concern and she believes it’s because many districts aren’t following best practices.
“This year is different. We’ve provided the guidance, and we’ve explained what needs to happen and they are not following it,” Ehresmann said.
The guidelines include:
1. Universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status
2. Regular testing for students.
3. Keeping kids who are sick at home.
4. Contact tracing when a case is detected.
“We are hearing from parents, from school nurses, about the fact that when there are situations with cases the best practices or guidance is not being followed,” Ehresmann said.
Outbreaks are defined as school buildings where there are five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff during a two-week period.
Anoka County has seen outbreaks in 19 school buildings, Hennepin County saw 38, and Ramsey County reported outbreaks in 8 school buildings.
Across the St. Croix River, in Pierce County, Wisconsin, schools there have experienced record numbers of COVID-19 cases in the first month of the school year. During September, 190 school children tested positive for COVID-19, which was about one third of the total cases identified in the county during that time period, officials said.
St. Paul Schools has enacted some new COVID-19 protocols, but said as of now on-site testing is not realistic due to a lack of funding, staffing and concerns over parental consent.
Ehresmann said there is now grant funding available for schools looking to provide on-site testing.
“Every district, every charter school or tribal school is eligible to apply for this funding,” Ehresmann said.
The application to apply for those grants has been extended to Oct. 15.
Ehresmann said so far only 44% of eligible school districts have applied.
This week, Pfizer announced it would submit its data on 5- to 11-year-olds and the COVID-19 vaccine, another step towards making the shot available to younger children.
Meanwhile, Children’s Minnesota says parents are packing emergency rooms for COVID tests but the ERs are already filled with COVID and RSV patients. The hospital is asking that families instead go to pharmacies or community testing sites, like the one at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Health officials on Thursday reported an additional 2,874 virus cases and 13 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the state’s average number of daily new cases per capita has reached heights not seen since late December 2020.
Minnesota Schools Reporting COVID Outbreaks As Of Sept. 30:
|Anoka
|Andover Elementary, Andover
|Anoka
|Anoka High School, Anoka
|Anoka
|Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Anoka
|Anoka
|Avail Academy (Blaine K-8 Campus), Blaine
|Anoka
|Blaine High School, Blaine
|Anoka
|Blue Heron Elementary, Lino Lakes
|Anoka
|Cedar Creek Elementary School, Cedar
|Anoka
|Centennial High School, Circle Pines
|Anoka
|Centennial Middle, Lino Lakes
|Anoka
|Coon Rapids High School, Coon Rapids
|Anoka
|DaVinci Academy, Ham Lake
|Anoka
|Northdale Middle, Coon Rapids
|Anoka
|PACT Charter School, Ramsey
|Anoka
|Park Terrace Elementary, Spring Lake Park
|Anoka
|Rice Lake Elementary, Lino Lakes
|Anoka
|St. Francis High, Saint Francis
|Anoka
|St. Francis Middle, Saint Francis
|Anoka
|Sunrise Elementary, Blaine
|Anoka
|University Elementary, Blaine
|Beltrami
|Blackduck Secondary, Blackduck
|Benton
|Riverview Intermediate School, Sartell
|Benton
|Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, Sauk Rapids
|Benton
|Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High, Sauk Rapids
|Blue Earth
|Mankato East Senior High, Mankato
|Blue Earth
|Mankato West Senior High, Mankato
|Brown
|Jefferson Elementary, New Ulm
|Brown
|New Ulm High School, New Ulm
|Brown
|New Ulm Middle School, New Ulm
|Carver
|Bayview Elementary, Waconia
|Carver
|Bluff Creek Elementary, Chanhassen
|Carver
|Chanhassen High School, Chanhassen
|Carver
|Chapel Hill Academy, Chanhassen
|Carver
|Chaska Middle School West, Chaska
|Carver
|Southview Elementary, Waconia
|Carver
|Southwest Christian High School, Chaska
|Carver
|St. John’s Lutheran School, Chaska
|Carver
|Waconia High School, Waconia
|Carver
|Waconia Middle School, Waconia
|Carver
|Watertown Mayer High, Watertown
|Carver
|Watertown-Mayer Elementary School, Watertown
|Carver
|Watertown-Mayer Middle, Watertown
|Cass
|Cass Lake-Bena Middle School, Cass Lake
|Chippewa
|Montevideo Middle, Montevideo
|Chippewa
|SWWC ELC – Montevideo, Montevideo
|Chisago
|North Branch Senior High, North Branch
|Chisago
|Taylors Falls Elementary, Taylors Falls
|Clay
|Horizon Middle School, Moorhead
|Clay
|Moorhead High School, Moorhead
|Clay
|Robert Asp Elementary, Moorhead
|Clay
|S.G.Reinertsen Elementary, Moorhead
|Clearwater
|Bagley Elementary, Bagley
|Clearwater
|Bagley Secondary, Bagley
|Crow Wing
|Brainerd Senior High, Brainerd
|Crow Wing
|Eagle View Elementary, Breezy Point
|Crow Wing
|Forestview Middle, Baxter
|Crow Wing
|Pequot Lakes Middle, Pequot Lakes
|Crow Wing
|Pequot Lakes Senior High, Pequot Lakes
|Dakota
|Apple Valley Senior High, Apple Valley
|Dakota
|Cedar Park Elementary, Apple Valley
|Dakota
|Echo Park Elementary,
|Dakota
|Farmington High School, Farmington
|Dakota
|Hastings Middle School, Hastings
|Dakota
|Kaposia Education Center Elementary, South Saint Paul
|Dakota
|Meadowview Elementary, Farmington
|Dakota
|Pinewood El., Eagan
|Dakota
|St. Croix Lutheran, West St. Paul
|Dakota
|Valley Middle, Apple Valley
|Dakota
|Woodland Elementary, Eagan
|Dodge
|Kasson-Mantorville Middle School, Kasson
|Dodge
|Kasson-Mantorville Senior High, Kasson
|Freeborn
|Albert Lea High School, Albert Lea
|Freeborn
|Halverson Elementary, Albert Lea
|Freeborn
|Lakeview Elementary, Albert Lea
|Hennepin
|Anthony Middle School, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Barton Open Elementary, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Champlin Park High School, Champlin
|Hennepin
|Creek Valley Elementary, Edina
|Hennepin
|Dayton Elementary, Dayton
|Hennepin
|Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion, Eden Prairie
|Hennepin
|Earle Brown Elementary, Brooklyn Center
|Hennepin
|Edison Senior High, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Fernbrook Elementary, Maple Grove
|Hennepin
|Glen Lake Elementary, Minnetonka
|Hennepin
|Hmong International Academy, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Jackson Middle, Champlin
|Hennepin
|Jefferson Elementary, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Kenny Elementary, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove
|Hennepin
|Maple Grove Senior High, Maple Grove
|Hennepin
|Marcy Open Elementary, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Minnehaha Academy Mid & Lower Schools, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Minnetonka Senior High, Minnetonka
|Hennepin
|Oak Point Elementary, Eden Prairie
|Hennepin
|Parnassus Preparatory School, Maple Grove
|Hennepin
|Peter Hobart Elementary, Saint Louis Park
|Hennepin
|Providence Academy, Plymouth
|Hennepin
|Redeemer Christian Academy, Wayzata
|Hennepin
|Richfield Senior High, Richfield
|Hennepin
|Robbinsdale Armstrong Senior High, Plymouth
|Hennepin
|Robbinsdale Cooper Senior High, New Hope
|Hennepin
|Rogers Senior High, Rogers
|Hennepin
|Sanford Middle, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|SB Maranatha Christian Academy, Brooklyn Park
|Hennepin
|Southwest High School, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|St. Charles Borromeo, Saint Anthony
|Hennepin
|St. John’s Lutheran, Corcoran
|Hennepin
|Twin Cities International Schools, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Washburn Senior High, Minneapolis
|Hennepin
|Wayzata High, Plymouth
|Hennepin
|Weaver Lake Science Math & Technology School, Maple Grove
|Hennepin
|Yinghua Academy, Minneapolis
|Houston
|Houston
|Houston Secondary, Houston
|Houston
|La Crescent Senior High, La Crescent
|Houston
|La Crescent-Hokah Elementary, La Crescent
|Houston
|Spring Grove Secondary, Spring Grove
|Hubbard
|Nevis Elementary, Nevis
|Hubbard
|Park Rapids Area Century Elementary, Park Rapids
|Isanti
|Cambridge-Isanti High School, Cambridge
|Itasca
|Bigfork Elementary, Bigfork
|Itasca
|Bigfork Secondary, Bigfork
|Kandiyohi
|MACCRAY East Elementary, Raymond
|Kandiyohi
|Willmar Senior High, Willmar
|Koochiching
|Falls Elementary, International Falls
|Koochiching
|Falls Secondary, International Falls
|Koochiching
|Littlefork-Big Falls Elementary, Littlefork
|Lake of The
|Lake of The Woods Elementary, Baudette
|Woods
|Lyon
|Minneota Elementary, Minneota
|Lyon
|Minneota Secondary, Minneota
|Marshall
|Warren Elementary, Warren
|Marshall
|Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Secondary, Warren
|Martin
|Fairmont Elementary School, Fairmont
|Martin
|Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont
|McLeod
|Hutchinson Middle, Hutchinson
|McLeod
|Hutchinson Park Elementary, Hutchinson
|McLeod
|Hutchinson Senior High, Hutchinson
|McLeod
|Hutchinson West Elementary, Hutchinson
|Meeker
|A.C.G.C. Secondary, Grove City
|Meeker
|Eden Valley Secondary, Eden Valley
|Mille Lacs
|Milaca Elementary, Milaca
|Mille Lacs
|Princeton Middle School, Princeton
|Morrison
|Little Falls Senior High, Little Falls
|Mower
|Austin Senior High, Austin
|Mower
|I.J. Holton Intermediate School, Austin
|Mower
|Sacred Heart, Adams
|Mower
|Southgate Elementary, Austin
|Nicollet
|Nicollet Senior High School, Nicollet
|Nicollet
|St. Peter High School, Saint Peter
|Nicollet
|St. Peter Middle School, Saint Peter
|Olmsted
|Bamber Valley Elementary, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Bishop Elementary, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Byron Primary School, Byron
|Olmsted
|Century Senior High, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Holy Spirit, Rochester
|Olmsted
|John Adams Middle, Rochester
|Olmsted
|John Marshall Senior High, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Kellogg Middle, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Longfellow Choice Elementary, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Stewartville Middle, Stewartville
|Olmsted
|Sunset Terrace Elementary, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Willow Creek Middle, Rochester
|Otter Tail
|Heart of The Lake Elementary, Perham
|Otter Tail
|Viking Elementary School, Pelican Rapids
|Pennington
|Franklin Middle, Thief River Falls
|Ramsey
|Community School of Excellence, St. Paul
|Ramsey
|Hmong College Prep Academy, Saint Paul
|Ramsey
|Matoska International, White Bear Lake
|Ramsey
|North Senior High, North Saint Paul
|Ramsey
|Roseville Area Senior High, Roseville
|Ramsey
|St. Anthony Park Elementary, Saint Paul
|Ramsey
|White Bear North Campus Senior, White Bear Lake
|Ramsey
|White Bear South Campus Senior, White Bear Lake
|Red Lake
|Red Lake County Central High School, Oklee
|Redwood
|Cedar Mountain Secondary, Morgan
|Redwood
|Redwood Valley Middle, Redwood Falls
|Redwood
|Walnut Grove Elementary, Walnut Grove
|Rock
|Luverne Senior High, Luverne
|Roseau
|Roseau Elementary, Roseau
|Saint Louis
|North Woods Secondary, Cook
|Scott
|Eagle View, Elko New Market
|Scott
|Falcon Ridge, New Prague
|Scott
|Jordan High School, Jordan
|Scott
|Jordan Middle, Jordan
|Scott
|New Prague Middle School, New Prague
|Scott
|New Prague Senior High, New Prague
|Scott
|Raven Stream Elementary, New Prague
|Scott
|Shakopee High School, Shakopee
|Scott
|Shakopee West Middle School, Shakopee
|Sherburne
|Becker Middle, Becker
|Sherburne
|Spectrum High School, Elk River
|Sherburne
|Zimmerman High School, Zimmerman
|Sherburne
|Zimmerman Middle, Zimmerman
|Stearns
|Avon Elementary, Avon
|Stearns
|Eden Valley Elementary, Eden Valley
|Stearns
|Oak Hill Community Elementary, Saint Cloud
|Stearns
|Prince of Peace Lutheran School, Saint Cloud
|Stearns
|Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring
|Stearns
|Sartell Middle, Sartell
|Stearns
|Sartell Senior High, Sartell
|Stearns
|Sauk Centre Secondary, Sauk Centre
|Stearns
|Technical Senior High, Saint Cloud
|Steele
|Blooming Prairie Elementary, Blooming Prairie
|Steele
|Owatonna Middle School, Owatonna
|Steele
|Owatonna Senior High, Owatonna
|Steele
|Washington Elementary, Owatonna
|Steele
|Wilson Elementary, Owatonna
|Todd
|Long Prairie-Grey Secondary School, Long Prairie
|Wadena
|Sebeka Secondary, Sebeka
|Waseca
|NRHEG Secondary, New Richland
|Waseca
|Waseca Junior High, Waseca
|Waseca
|Waseca Senior High, Waseca
|Washington
|Forest Lake Area Community School, Forest Lake
|Washington
|Forest Lake Area High School, Forest Lake
|Washington
|Mahtomedi Senior High, Mahtomedi
|Washington
|Oneka Elementary School, Hugo
|Washington
|Park High School, Cottage Grove
|Washington
|Scandia Elementary, Scandia
|Washington
|Skyview Community Elementary, Oakdale
|Washington
|Stillwater Area High School, Stillwater
|Washington
|Wyoming Elementary, Wyoming
|Watonwan
|St. Paul’s Lutheran, Saint James
|Wilkin
|Rothsay Elementary, Rothsay
|Winona
|Lewiston-Altura Secondary, Lewiston
|Winona
|Winona Middle, Winona
|Wright
|Annandale Elementary School, Annandale
|Wright
|Buffalo Senior High, Buffalo
|Wright
|Delano High School, Delano
|Wright
|Monticello Senior High, Monticello
|Wright
|Prairie View Middle School, Otsego
|Wright
|St. Michael-Albertville Senior High, Saint Michael
|Wright
|Tatanka Elementary STEM School, Buffalo
