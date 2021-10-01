MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Minnesota schools are reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there have been 275 school outbreaks since the end of August. That’s an average of 12 cases per outbreak.

“We had a big increase again this last week with 2,388 reported student cases and 408 staff cases,” said Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Department of Health said the number of COVID-19 cases right now more than doubles what schools saw last fall. An increase was expected with students back in class, but Ehresmann said the numbers are a concern and she believes it’s because many districts aren’t following best practices.

“This year is different. We’ve provided the guidance, and we’ve explained what needs to happen and they are not following it,” Ehresmann said.

The guidelines include:

1. Universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status

2. Regular testing for students.

3. Keeping kids who are sick at home.

4. Contact tracing when a case is detected.

“We are hearing from parents, from school nurses, about the fact that when there are situations with cases the best practices or guidance is not being followed,” Ehresmann said.

Outbreaks are defined as school buildings where there are five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff during a two-week period.

Anoka County has seen outbreaks in 19 school buildings, Hennepin County saw 38, and Ramsey County reported outbreaks in 8 school buildings.

Across the St. Croix River, in Pierce County, Wisconsin, schools there have experienced record numbers of COVID-19 cases in the first month of the school year. During September, 190 school children tested positive for COVID-19, which was about one third of the total cases identified in the county during that time period, officials said.

St. Paul Schools has enacted some new COVID-19 protocols, but said as of now on-site testing is not realistic due to a lack of funding, staffing and concerns over parental consent.

Ehresmann said there is now grant funding available for schools looking to provide on-site testing.

“Every district, every charter school or tribal school is eligible to apply for this funding,” Ehresmann said.

The application to apply for those grants has been extended to Oct. 15.

Ehresmann said so far only 44% of eligible school districts have applied.

This week, Pfizer announced it would submit its data on 5- to 11-year-olds and the COVID-19 vaccine, another step towards making the shot available to younger children.

Meanwhile, Children’s Minnesota says parents are packing emergency rooms for COVID tests but the ERs are already filled with COVID and RSV patients. The hospital is asking that families instead go to pharmacies or community testing sites, like the one at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Health officials on Thursday reported an additional 2,874 virus cases and 13 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the state’s average number of daily new cases per capita has reached heights not seen since late December 2020.

