MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day before the Gopher men’s hockey team was slated to play their season opener, the series against Alaska was postponed until January over health and safety concerns.
In a statement Friday, the University of Minnesota said that the rescheduling was mutually agreed upon by both teams, explaining only that it was due to “health and safety concerns in the Alaska program.” The rescheduled series will be held at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Jan. 14-15, a previously scheduled bye weekend for both teams.
All tickets issued for this weekend’s series will be valid for the rescheduled dates, the university says.
As for the new season opener, the No. 4 Gophers will play a two-game series against Mercyhurst at 3M Arena at Mariucci next weekend.
