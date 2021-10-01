MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Friday, personal care assistants in Minnesota will see a pay raise.
The increase is a result of an agreement between the state and the Service Employees International Union as part of the 2021 legislative session, and raises the minimum wage for PCAs from $13.25 to $14.40. It will then increase again on July 1, 2022 to $15.25.
“Thousands of Minnesotans with disabilities rely on personal care assistants to maintain their in-home services and quality of life,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “This wage increase recognizes the hard work of PCAs, helps ensure that this essential work is sustainable for workers, and keeps these services accessible to those who need them.”
Additional changes include an hour of paid time off for every 30 hours worked, and an increase in paid holidays from five to seven. There is also funding included for the Minnesota Department of Human Services to work with SEIU on voluntary trainings.
In all, there are more than 40,000 PCAs working in Minnesota.
