A Minnesota veteran is being rewarded for his service with an act of kindness.
Daniel Wallace, who served in the Navy, is getting a new roof as part of the Purple Heart Homes program, which teams up with local companies to provide assistance for those who have served and are in need.
For more information on the program, click here.
