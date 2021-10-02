CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Homicide, Local TV, Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has died after an apparent shooting in North Minneapolis Friday night, marking the city’s 73rd homicide in 2021.

The incident happened near the 4600 block of Aldrich Avenue North. A resident in the neighborhood reported a man in their yard who claimed to have been shot.

Officers found the man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was responsive at the scene and taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died a few hours later.

He was not identified by name.

Investigators are still looking into the homicide, and ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).