MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 600 marches are planned across the country Saturday in support of reproductive rights, including in Minneapolis.
The largest rally is expected in Washington, D.C., but hundreds are also expected at a march in Minneapolis.
It’s part of a National Day of Action.
Women and allies plan to rally for what organizers say is to protect and expand access to abortion in Minnesota.
The event begins at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at 11 a.m.
The nationwide marches come after the passage of what some are calling the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, in Texas. CBS News reports the law is forcing people to flee Texas in search of clinics elsewhere, and some of those clinics say they can barely meet the new demand.
