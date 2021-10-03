MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the Cleveland Browns at home Sunday, seeking their second win of the season after an impressive victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Follow along with the biggest plays of the game here:

FIRST QUARTER

The Vikings got the scoring started with an opening drive touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson gets things started up in Minny. Get the six. Hit the griddy.pic.twitter.com/SJupQBoQlt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 3, 2021

SECOND QUARTER

The Browns subsequently drove down the field, but on 4th and 4, Everson Griffen sacked Baker Mayfield for a turnover on downs.

With just over a minute left in the first half, Kareem Hunt plowed in for a 1-yard touchdown. After a penalty on the Vikings, the Browns went for 2 and converted, making it 8-7.

The Browns got the ball back, and thanks to a 33-yard run on 3rd down, they made it into field goal range.

Kareem ripping off 33 yards! 📺: #CLEvsMIN on CBS

📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/AHpIBH6JV2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 3, 2021

Kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed a 48-yarder to put the Browns up 11-7 at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

The third quarter was largely uneventful — so much so that Mayfield had time to tie a teammate’s shoe.