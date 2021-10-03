FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied 0-0 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves.
Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).
Dallas (6-13-10) is winless, with four losses, in its last seven games.
Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card for a serious foul in the 89th minute.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls.
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1