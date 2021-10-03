MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runners one again crossed the finish line at the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.
According to organizers, the 2021 men’s champion was Mohamed Hrezi, with a time of 2:15:22, his personal best.
Your 2021 @Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon CHAMPION, in a new personal best time of 2:15:22, Mohamed Hrezi! #tcmarathon pic.twitter.com/IWLvAM7ZlP
— Twin Cities In Motion (@tcmarathon) October 3, 2021
Naomi Fulton of Wisconsin finished first among the women, beating the runner-up by more than 4 minutes.
Rounding out our women’s marathon podium in 3rd place is another @GopherCCTF alum and Minnesota native, Bailey Ness! Originally from Woodbury, MN but current resident of Denver, CO, Ness finished with a time of 2:51:10. #tcmarathon pic.twitter.com/Jd0sUaq6Do
— Twin Cities In Motion (@tcmarathon) October 3, 2021
Minnesota native Charlie Lawrence came in second among men, crossing the finish line in 2:20:13, and St. Paul’s own Mohammed Bati rounded out the top three with a time of 2:21:22.
Two Minnesota natives rounded out the women’s podium. Molly Eastman finished 2nd with a time of 2:50:36, while Bailey Ness finished in 2:51:10.
