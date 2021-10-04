MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are all currently offline. Facebook acknowledged the outages on Monday but did not say why its websites and applications were down.
Reports on DownDetector.com suggest the outages began around 12 p.m. ET.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
