By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Hit And Run, Local TV, St. Cloud News, St. Cloud Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash involving a pickup truck in St. Cloud late Monday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred on 13th Street and Connecticut Avenue just before noon. The suspect vehicle is a white Dodge Ram truck.

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses and bystanders who rendered aid to the victim.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 407-891-6784, or 407-891-6700.