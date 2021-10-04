MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash involving a pickup truck in St. Cloud late Monday afternoon.
Police say the collision occurred on 13th Street and Connecticut Avenue just before noon. The suspect vehicle is a white Dodge Ram truck.
Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses and bystanders who rendered aid to the victim.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 407-891-6784, or 407-891-6700.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1