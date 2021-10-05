MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 10-year-old Crookston girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a semi truck while on a sidewalk early Monday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was traveling westbound on Highway 2 and attempted to turn north onto North Broadway when it struck a bicyclist on the sidewalk.
“The semi trailer crossed up onto the sidewalk while making the turn running over a child,” Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow said in a tweet.
Police in Crookston say the girl and her bike became entangled in the semi-trailer wheels and she was dragged until the semi stopped about a block and a half north of Robert Street.
The victim was taken to RiverView Health and later airlifted to a hospital in Fargo. The state patrol says her injuries are life-threatening.
The driver of the semi was identified by the state patrol as a 73-year-old Mahnomen man.
Police don’t believe alcohol played a role in the accident. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
