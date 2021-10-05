MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing Justine Ruszcyzk Damond, will face another sentencing later this month for his second-degree manslaughter conviction after the Minnesota Supreme Court vacated his third-degree murder conviction last month.
Noor will be sentenced Oct. 21 at 9 a.m., according to Hennepin County court documents.
In June 2019, Noor was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after the jury found him guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was acquitted of the most serious charge, second-degree murder.
In March of this year, Noor’s attorney filed a petition asking the high court to hear the case after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled earlier this year to uphold the 2019 conviction for the shooting death of Damond.
The supreme court’s ruling said that the mental state necessary for depraved-mind murder “is a generalized indifference to human life” that can’t exist when the defendant’s conduct is “directed with particularity at the person who is killed.”
According to the ruling, evidence is insufficient to sustain his conviction since the “appellant’s conduct was directed with particularity at the person who was killed.”
On July 15, 2017, Damond had called 911 about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. In court, Noor testified that he shot Damond after hearing a loud noise and seeing a woman lift her hand outside the squad car. Prosecutors disputed there was a noise and argued that Noor had no reason to shoot a 40-year-old yoga teacher in her pajamas.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1