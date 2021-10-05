MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new clinic has opened in St. Paul to expand access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment in the metro area.
The Minnesota Department of Health announced the expansion Tuesday. The outpatient treatment is for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days, and who are at high risk of their illness leading to hospitalization or death.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 7,133 New Cases Reported, Average Positivity Rate At 7.2%
“This clinic will strengthen the existing capacity of providers in the Twin Cities to give this life-saving treatment,” Malcolm said. “Patients and their providers seeking monoclonal antibody treatments can make an appointment at this clinic and other locations by using the state’s online tool, the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform.”
People who test positive for COVID-19 can request an appointment for treatment by visiting the Minnesota Resource Allocation Platform.READ MORE: 'I Want Them To Have Better Than What I Had': Young Mother Won't Quit Working For Kids' Future
The new clinic, located near Interstate 35E and Arlington Avenue West, is not for walk-in appointments.
Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,133 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, as Johnson & Johnson seeks approval from the FDA to authorize its booster shots.
The additional figures bring the state’s total case count to 725,451 and 8,203 deaths. The seven-day average positivity rate has climbed up to 7.2%, well into the “caution” category but still below the “high risk” threshold of 10%.MORE NEWS: CDC: Proceed With Caution While Making Holiday Plans
