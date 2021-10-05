CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Plymouth released more information Tuesday on the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last month that left a teenager with critical injuries.

The Plymouth Police Department says that investigators have narrowed down the details of the vehicle to a black-pearl colored Acura TSX (2011-2014) with damage and missing pieces to the lower front bumper and a missing A-pillar trim next to the front driver’s side windshield.

(credit: Plymouth Police Department)

The sedan is suspected in the Sept. 25 crash at the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane. The victim, a 19-year-old cyclist, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking that anyone who sees the vehicle, knows its whereabouts, or knows anything else about the crash to call police at 763-509-5669.