MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Plymouth released more information Tuesday on the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last month that left a teenager with critical injuries.
The Plymouth Police Department says that investigators have narrowed down the details of the vehicle to a black-pearl colored Acura TSX (2011-2014) with damage and missing pieces to the lower front bumper and a missing A-pillar trim next to the front driver’s side windshield.
The sedan is suspected in the Sept. 25 crash at the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane. The victim, a 19-year-old cyclist, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking that anyone who sees the vehicle, knows its whereabouts, or knows anything else about the crash to call police at 763-509-5669.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1