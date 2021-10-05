MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are in custody Tuesday night in connection with the death of a man who St. Paul police say was intentionally killed with a vehicle near downtown.
Police say officers were called Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Tenth and Broadway streets after a 911 caller said they saw a body in the street. Officers found an unresponsive man in his 20s suffering from “severe head trauma.” He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Hours later, homicide investigators tracked down two suspects, both 31 years old, whom they believe intentionally drove into the victim. Both suspects are in the Ramsey County Jail, and second-degree murder charges are expected.
The victim’s name, and their exact cause of death, will be released following the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s investigation.
Police say this is the city’s 31st homicide of 2021.
