MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target workers will receive extra pay during the busiest weekends of the holiday season.
The Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Tuesday that store workers will get an extra $2 an hour for working the five weekends ahead of Christmas. Hourly workers will also earn more on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas.
The company says the pay increase is a way to thank workers for all they do during the holiday rush. Other company workers will also receive holiday pay.
