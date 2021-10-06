CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally run over Tuesday morning near downtown St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department identified the victim as 21-year-old Al Rakip J. Zaidi of St. Paul. His death marked the 31st homicide in the city this year.

According to police, Zaidi was intentionally hit with a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 10th and Broadway streets.

Investigators arrested two suspects hours later. Both suspects are in the Ramsey County Jail pending murder charges.