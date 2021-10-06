ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A political standstill is preventing a special legislative session at the Minnesota State Capitol, putting the fate of bonus pay for frontline workers and drought relief for farmers in limbo.

September came and went without lawmakers reconvening in St. Paul, which was long anticipated in order to pass $250 million approved for frontline worker bonuses earlier this year. Republicans and Democrats, one month after the deadline, still haven’t sorted out the differences of their proposals on who qualifies and for how much.

But now the scope of the desired session has widened, complicating matters further. Gov. Tim Walz in a letter to legislative leaders Tuesday said he’s seeking passage of frontline worker bonuses, a drought aid package and now new COVID-19 policies, like reinstating waivers and requiring vaccines for teachers and long-term care staff.

He also wants uniform mitigation policies, like masking and testing, across all schools. Right now it’s a district-by-district decision since the governor does not retain emergency authority for blanket decisions.

“In the absence of a peacetime emergency, I urge you to move swiftly to reinstate waivers and enact other relief necessary to allow hospitals, nursing homes and childcare centers to respond to the virus more effectively,” he wrote.

GOP lawmakers have expressed optimism in reaching a deal on frontline worker pay, but in a statement, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, indicated that discussion of new COVID policies is off the table.

“The growing list of requests from Gov. Walz is not productive towards ensuring these dedicated workers receive their bonus pay in a timely manner,” he said. “They took the biggest risk and kept us safe during the pandemic, and they deserve meaningful bonus checks.”

Despite his plea, the governor was not optimistic that any pandemic-related policies would pass. Republicans have rebuffed vaccine mandates and have long criticized the use of the governor’s emergency powers.

On Tuesday, Walz said he “doesn’t believe” the legislature will act on his requests.

“It has become a litmus test on purity, apparently, for our Republican legislators and I just acknowledged when I spoke to them that I need to state I think that’s the best course of action,” he said. “But I don’t think they will do it.”

Walz could reinstate his emergency powers, but they’d only be in place for 30 days before the legislature would have to vote to extend them.