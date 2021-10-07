MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were airlifted to a central Minnesota hospital Thursday afternoon after a pickup lost control and crashed near Osakis.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 73, about 5 miles north of Osakis.
Investigators say a full-sized pickup heading east on County Road 73 left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned on its side.
Emergency crews extricated the driver from the pickup. He was immediately flown to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. An ambulance initially brought his female passenger was to Alomere Hospital but she was later flown to St. Cloud Hospital because of her injuries.
The conditions of the victims are not known, and their names are being withheld pending the notification of family, the sheriff’s office say.
The crash remains under investigation.
