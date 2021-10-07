MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new budget airline makes its debut at MSP Airport Thursday.
Allegiant Air begins service to three new destinations out of Terminal 2.
On Thursday, non-stop flights begin to Asheville, North Carolina, and Palm Beach, Florida.
Friday, flights to Punta Gorda, Florida, will take off.
One-way fares start as low as $38 dollars.
