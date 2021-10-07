CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Allegiant Air, Local TV, MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new budget airline makes its debut at MSP Airport Thursday.

Allegiant Air begins service to three new destinations out of Terminal 2.

On Thursday, non-stop flights begin to Asheville, North Carolina, and Palm Beach, Florida.

Friday, flights to Punta Gorda, Florida, will take off.

One-way fares start as low as $38 dollars.