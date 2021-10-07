MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating several scam phone calls from a person claiming to be affiliated with the office.
Authorities say the person identifies himself as a deputy with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and goes on to tell the victim that they did not show up for jury selection.
Then the person tells the victim they could be criminally charged, or instead, they could “take care of things” by making a payment to the sheriff’s office.
Officials say the scam is not Anoka County Sheriff’s Office protocol, and encourages people who have received this phone call not to give out personal information and to instead contact Anoka County dispatch to make a report.
