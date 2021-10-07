MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Pfizer seeks approval to use its vaccine in younger children, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,674 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 more deaths.
Thirteen of those deaths occurred in September, and one in March. The other 18 happened in October. Two of the dead were in their 30s — one an Anoka County resident, the other from Steele County.
The latest figures bring the total case count to 732,001, while 8,275 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Minnesota.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was last reported at 7.3%, within the “caution” area.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 224 intensive care unit beds were occupied by COVID patients in the state, and 640 non-ICU patients. Since the start of the pandemic, 38,791 cases have required hospitalization, and 7,835 of those ended up in the ICU.
More than 3.2 million Minnesotans 12 and up have completed their vaccine series. The state has distributed 129,087 booster shots.
On Thursday morning, Pfizer asked the U.S. government to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. If regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks.
