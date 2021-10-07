MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd.
William John Hartnett made the threat in a phone call from Miami on April 6, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday.READ MORE: Minn. Supreme Court Upholds Denial Of Public Defender For Derek Chauvin's Appeal
Hartnett, 42, faces a maximum of five years in prison at his sentencing Dec. 15. He pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications.
READ MORE: George Floyd Memorial Statue In NYC Vandalized Again
Prosecutors said Hartnett called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which was paying for ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s defense. The 18-second message included several obscenity-laden threats against Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer.
Chauvin was convicted in April of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020. Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide and calls for police reforms intended to reduce confrontation and violence.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)MORE NEWS: Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd's Murder
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Downtown Mpls. Shootout Ends In Crash, Killing Woman Riding Scooter
- Smaller Products, Rising Prices: Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves