By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows Minnesota’s favorite color aligns with that of the nation at large.

Thirty-nine out of 50 states, including Minnesota, chose blue as their favorite color, according to the survey conducted by Singulart.

Purple was the second most popular choice.

America’s least favorite color? Beige, according to the survey.

Read more about the survey here.