MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 84-year-old man was killed in a lawnmower incident on Wednesday in Wadena County.
According to the Wadena County Sheriff, he was found outside in a mowed field, and it looked as though he was working on a broken lawnmower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground.
Authorities found him on Wednesday around 7:20 a.m., though it was unclear how long he had been outside.
He was identified as Russell Schimpp from Staples.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Downtown Mpls. Shootout Ends In Crash, Killing Woman Riding Scooter
- Smaller Products, Rising Prices: Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves