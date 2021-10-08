CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Wadena County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 84-year-old man was killed in a lawnmower incident on Wednesday in Wadena County.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff, he was found outside in a mowed field, and it looked as though he was working on a broken lawnmower when it backed up and pinned him to the ground.

Authorities found him on Wednesday around 7:20 a.m., though it was unclear how long he had been outside.

He was identified as Russell Schimpp from Staples.