MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a gruesome discovery Friday afternoon in the south metro.
The Bloomington Police Department says someone reported a body around 1 p.m. near the side of the road on the 7800 block of Washington Avenue, near the border of Edina and Eden Prairie.
Few other details were immediately released. Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the body’s identity and the cause of death.
