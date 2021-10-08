CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now

Ian Lowther, beverage director for Red Rabbit, shared these martini recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

House Martini

  • Chilled vodka with garnish (lemon peel – twist, olive, etc.)
  • 1/2 oz dry vermouth
  • 3 1/2 oz vodka

Red Rabbit has a customizable martini. All the items are served on a tray and each guest can add olive brine and garnishes to their liking. This Allows for each person to build a martini to their liking.

Shaken vs. stirred: Shaking tends to dilute the spirit with melted ice

Classic Gin Martini

  • Chilled gin
  • Orange bitters
  • Dry vermouth.

Older recipes are often equal parts vermouth and gin but as you get more modern styles gin becomes a larger part of the recipe.

Espresso Martini

  • 1/3 oz simple syrup
  • 1 1/2 oz espresso
  • 3/4 oz coffee liqueur
  • 2/3 oz brandy
  • 1 1/3 oz vodka

Shake all ingredients together and strain into a stemmed glass. Garnish with three espresso beans.