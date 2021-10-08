Ian Lowther, beverage director for Red Rabbit, shared these martini recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
House Martini
- Chilled vodka with garnish (lemon peel – twist, olive, etc.)
- 1/2 oz dry vermouth
- 3 1/2 oz vodka
Red Rabbit has a customizable martini. All the items are served on a tray and each guest can add olive brine and garnishes to their liking. This Allows for each person to build a martini to their liking.
Shaken vs. stirred: Shaking tends to dilute the spirit with melted ice
Classic Gin Martini
- Chilled gin
- Orange bitters
- Dry vermouth.
Older recipes are often equal parts vermouth and gin but as you get more modern styles gin becomes a larger part of the recipe.
Espresso Martini
- 1/3 oz simple syrup
- 1 1/2 oz espresso
- 3/4 oz coffee liqueur
- 2/3 oz brandy
- 1 1/3 oz vodka
Shake all ingredients together and strain into a stemmed glass. Garnish with three espresso beans.