MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The George Floyd Global Memorial nonprofit announced its plans for a fundraiser and community event to celebrate what would have been George Floyd’s 48th birthday.

The event is set to take place at George Floyd Square between the intersections of 38th and Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Oct. 14.

GFGM organizers say their purpose for the commemoration is to bring members of the community, board members of the nonprofit, and friends and family of the Floyds together.

“As we approach what would have been my nephew George Floyd’s birthday, we acknowledge that it’s time to focus on the impact his life has made on the world, beyond the tragedy of his death,” said Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt who lives in Minneapolis and serves as co-chair for the George Floyd Global Memorial. “On this birthday, we want to bring the community together to reflect on what he meant to those of us who knew him and now, how he’s helping to change the lives of so many following his death.”

George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest outside of a south Minneapolis corner store.

Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on the neck of Floyd, who is Black, for nine minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Three other former officers also face state charges in the incident. All four former officers face federal charges as well.

According to event organizers, festivities begin at 5 p.m. including food, music, and a candlelight vigil. The event is set to end by 8 p.m.