CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Child Pornography, Duluth Police Department, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Duluth for allegedly possessing child pornography.

His arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation which started in April 2020 after police received a tip about him possessing child sexual abuse material.

He was transported to St. Louis County Jail on five pending counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

According to Duluth police, he was taken into custody without incident.