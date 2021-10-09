MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Duluth for allegedly possessing child pornography.
His arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation which started in April 2020 after police received a tip about him possessing child sexual abuse material.
He was transported to St. Louis County Jail on five pending counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.
According to Duluth police, he was taken into custody without incident.
More On WCCO.com:
- Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington
- As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach
- 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out
- 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing